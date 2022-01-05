Bharti Singh recently confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She’s preggers but still working hard. The comedian was recently even seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 alongside Salman Khan and Dharmendra. Scroll below for some new exciting details!

Advertisement

To begin with, Bharti made a lot of noise over losing weight last year. The Kapil Sharma Show star had revealed that she followed the regime of intermittent fasting and saw drastic result. By the end of the year, with an appropriate weight, she finally announced her pregnancy and fans were elated.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Bharti Singh has revealed all about her pregnancy cravings. The beauty shared, “I really crave to at vada pav a lot. I can eat vada pav three times a day with lasoon ki chutney and one cold drink. I know cold drink is not allowed at this time (bacha kala hojayega na) she joked. Later se added, “I really don’t care about the color or gender of the baby. Bus healthy baby ho.”

Just not that, Bharti Singh is worried about a possible lockdown amid rising COVID cases. She added, “I am really scared of rising covid cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahara ka aam aur upar se ye pregnancy. She even asked her concern that of really covid is rising and what ore she can do to take extra care of her n this time.”

Bharti Singh also revealed that it is a tough phase as she’s undergoing a pool of emotions, but she’s enjoying it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television related updates.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Looks Bomb In A Backless Dress; Troll Says, “If You Like To Show Naked So Much, Join P*rn Industry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube