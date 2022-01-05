Television beauty Urfi Javed was talking about getting into the web series zone recently. The Bigg Boss OTT fame diva revealed she’s being offered raunchy kind of shows because of the “image” that has formed about her. Amidst it all, the actress is now being backlashed over her backless dress. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Urfi recently even said that she is okay wearing bold clothes but not comfortable performing such scenes. Time and again, the actress is under the radar of trolls for her revealing outfits. Now, a user has ended up asking her to join the p*rn industry.

Advertisement

In the latest video, Urfi Javed pulls off a black bodycon dress. One can witness cuts across the waist which continue at the back, making the dress backless. There are attachments at the back that hold the entire dress together.

Urfi Javed completes her look with a pink choker necklace, matching earrings and pulls her hair in a sleek bun. She could be seen flaunting her ensemble in the viral video as she walks across an interior space.

“Don’t ask why ! Ask why not !” she captioned her post.

The video was posted just a while ago but Urfi Javed is already a target of the trolls. She herself recently revealed that her haters are mostly from her community because they oppose her revealing style of clothing.

“Lagta hai back side ka kapda pocha laga ne ke liye le liya hai,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “If you like to show naked so much then join the p*rn industry.”

A user commented, “Kuch bhi acha nhi he.”

“Phir bhi sunny leone tum se aage hi rahegi kuch bhi kar lo jonesence ki agali film aa rahi hai us me pakka hai,” a user wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube