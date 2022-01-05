Sidharth Shukla was really loved for his association with the Brahmakumaris. Even after his demise, his last rites were performed according to their rituals and BK Shivani conducted the virtual prayer meet. One was astonished to see Shehnaaz Gill take the route and continue his legacy. Scroll below for all the details.

Yesterday evening, Shehnaaz shared almost an hour-long video on her YouTube, which was titled ‘Reset & Restart.’ It revealed Sana starting to meditate and follow the Brahmakumari route as she’s still coping up with the loss of her loved one.

Shehnaaz Gill in the video was in conversation with BK Shivani, who also taught Sidharth Shukla a lot about life. During the conversation, one could witness a highly mature and inspiring version of Sana. Not only did she talk about what’s helping her cope up, but she also happily remembered the late Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Shehnaaz Gill was heard remembering Sidharth Shukla as she said, “I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot in life. God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something in life. In those two years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul came to my life. He taught me so much. He made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything. I am so strong now.”

Just not that, Shehnaaz Gill also confessed that she had lost the desire to live post the passing away of Sidharth. “Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi,” she added.

SidNaaz fans were emotional and proud of how Shehnaaz has grown. Many took to the comment section and shared their emotional views.

“Rita maa taking you the way he took sidharth in that path she is making u strongest as much she is good to u see u sana may God bless you jaan be happy always with that precious smile in your life good to see that were sidharth’s also have faith in that an u are doing same,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Cried so much watching u with Shivani Di.Both are fav. I am speechless n unable to articulate what I felt. May God bless you both. Keep carrying on your journey Sana with this dignity and purity. one day you will get what your soul craves for”

More power to Shehnaaz Gill!

