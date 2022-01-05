Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the leading contenders for this season’s trophy. Reason being her dedication towards the game. However, Teja has not come this far without facing some emotional turmoil. And her latest breakdown in the BB house broke our hearts. When her beau Karan Kundrra couldn’t put up with some criticism, he went on to lash out at her and ended up being really disrespectful.

Karan Kundrra was seen using words like “Chal oye, jake apni shakal dekh” We later ever saw Tejasswi breaking down in front of Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Many Bigg Boss 15 viewers have taken to social media and called out the toxicity spread by Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash also found support in ex Bigg Boss contestants – Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal and Pritam Singh.

Vishal Kotian, who was a great friend of Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, wrote, “Stay strong TEJA.. Umar, KK kya kar rahe ho yaaro.. CHAR YAAR the hum itni jaldi bhool gaye.. feel helpless n can’t watch bb.. for the first time I wish I was not evicted.. “

Ieshaan Sehgaal wrote, “Can’t see #TejasswiPrakash breaking down like this,stay strong girl You are winning hearts, your fans and family all are here for you”

Can't see #TejasswiPrakash breaking down like this,stay strong girl

“I just the promo #BiggBoss u cannot disrespect women specially when u say u r my love I feel sorry for,” shared Pritam Singh.

For those unaware, Tejasswi called out Karan Kundrra for siding with Shamita Shetty during the ticket to finale task, to which KK passed demeaning comments on Tejasswi. Though she gave it back to Karan, she was hurt by his behaviour.

This is not the first time that Karan Kundrra has lashed out at her and she has always made amends with him. However, we sincerely hope Tejasswi Prakash wholely and solely focuses on her game moving forward and brings home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy!

