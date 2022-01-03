The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. The latest episode of TKSS was graced by ace South film director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Comedian Kiku Sharda even gave an award to the filmmaker.

The latest episode of the show was filled with fun and jokes. Celebrities who came as a guest on the show gave anecdotes and facts that added up to the entertainment quotient of the episode.

As the show began, comedian Kapil Sharma teased Alia Bhatt on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor by asking a hilarious question. The comedian asked whether the actress even listened to the story of the film RRR or just said a ‘yes’ for it after learning that the film will have Ranbir’s initials as its title. The actress initially was taken by surprise but then came up with a perfect reply claiming that she signed the film because of the great opportunity to work with SS Rajamouli.

In the following sequence of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked the filmmaker how did he manage to keep the climax of the movie a secret for two years as everyone was eager to know, “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” To which Rajamouli replied that he kept all his cast and crew locked up in the Ramoji Filmcity until they were ready to keep it a secret.

Comedian Kiku Sharda too made an entry on the Baahubali song. He was also seen handing over an award to S.S Rajamouli because he is the first person to know why Kattapa killed Baahubali. Jr NTR at one point also revealed how the filmmaker kept flies in his fridge when he was filming Eaga. The south actor joked, “When you opened the fridge, there were more flies than food.” Bemused Kapil Sharma further prodded, the reason behind this, Ram Charan elaborated, “He was hibernating them so that he could study them properly. This was when he was making Makkhi.”

