Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is well known for her work in the thriller and horror film genres. She is now celebrating her 43rd birthday with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress now reveals that she had plans to celebrate her birthday in a special way but the third wave disrupted it.

Incidentally, her birthday came at a time when the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading across the country. The rising number of cases by the day has led to shutting down theatres and partial lockdown in some states.

Now during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu revealed that she has been paranoid especially about her parents amid the increase in Covid-19 cases in India. She said, “I am very particular about what they do, where and how they go. For a long time, they didn’t travel, so when everything felt better (last year), with all possible protocols in place, I took them to the Maldives. Then my father flew to Kolkata. I was very paranoid and wanted him to come back to Mumbai, and thankfully he reached just before the third wave flared up.”

Bipasha Basu will now celebrate her birthday with her parents and husband at home. The actress said, “I am very excited for my birthdays each year, no matter how old I am getting. I am as excited as I was from the time I have been a kid. I had a lot of plans for this year… I was supposed to go to the Maldives, it is Karan’s and my favourite place. A lot of plans were there, but owing to this third wave which has come in, we are trying to be responsible and stay put at home, doing our bit to contain this third wave.”

Bipasha further revealed that there won’t be any party at home but a simple celebration with her family. Being a foodie, she revealed that her mother will be making all her favourite dishes.

