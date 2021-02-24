Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently having a ball of a time in Maldives as they celebrate the latter’s birthday.

Advertisement

Bipasha posted a stunning picture on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the image, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are seen posing in over-water hammocks. In the image, the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor is seen holding his ladylove adorably. “Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylove,” Bipasha wrote.

Check out the pictures shared by Bipasha Basu below:

Bipasha Basu then shared a picture from Karan’s birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here..@iamksgofficial birthday I love you.”

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film “Alone” the year before.

The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Meanwhile, Karan will be next seen in Qubool Hai 2.0. The first look is out and fans are going gaga over it.

Talking about the same, Grover earlier said, “Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Claims She Rejected Items Songs By Farah Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali: “Back Off B Grade Hyenas”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube