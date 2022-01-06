Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is one of the most loved stars in the industry. The actress and her husband Daniel Webber is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of her kids- Nisha, Asher and Noah- on Instagram. Needless to say, the actress is quite enjoying the motherhood phase.

Recently, a paparazzi shared a video of the actress getting down the stairs, while holding her two kids Noah and Asher. While Nisha is seen walking independently and getting down the stairs on her own. Eagle-eyed netizens began trolling the actress for not holding her daughter’s hand.

Some even claimed that she adopted Nisha for publicity. But now Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber has reacted to the troll. During a conversation with Bollywood Life, he said, “Oh my God, this is absurd. I don’t even want to talk about it. I really don’t care about what people think. My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is six and she knows how to walk. She is the princess of my house. It’s absurd that people have such thinking.”

The Bollywood actress recently landed in trouble over her song ‘Madhuban’ which is composed by Shaarib & Toshi and sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. Several called for a ban on the song claiming that her dance moves were ‘sensual’ and hurt the religious sentiments.

Sunny Leone also reacted to the negative reactions to the song during an interaction with the publication. She said, “First of all I have not seen those negative comments, so I don’t know what they are. That’s usually how I like it and that’s usually how I handle it; I don’t read negative comments. I think that if the majority of people who are listening and watching the song like it then I have done my job right. Also, there’s always going to be a small percentage of people that can’t help themselves but say something horrible. But, you know what’s so amazing about those trolls that they took the time to watch the video. So, thank you so much for adding one more view to my song, I thank all the trolls out there.”

