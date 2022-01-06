Ananya Panday Showcases Her Impeccable Figure In A Very Se*y Corset With Skin Hugging Skirt!

Rising star Ananya Panday has set the temperatures soaring high yet again with her sensuous looks and impeccable style.

Advertisement

Ananya dropped the latest pictures on her social media, which have already started trending. She donned upon a black net bodysuit with a high slit body-hugging skirt and knee-high boots. She also rocked the bangs look in the pictures, paired with minimal make-up, which further accentuated the look.

Advertisement

In the caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “new year, new me? 🤫”

Isn’t she a stunner? We are drooling over that makeover. You go Ananya!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which will show her in a completely new avatar as ‘Tia’. She will also be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, as per reports doing the rounds, Ananya recently went on a vacation with Ishaan Khatter. The duo has enjoyed numerous outings and secret vacations ever since. In fact, when the SOTY2 debutante was stuck in the NCB case, it was her beau who stood with her like a pillar of strength.

Did y’all like Ananya Panday’s se*y wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Malaika Arora’s Recent 5 Scintillating Looks Will Raise Hotness In The Month Of December!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube