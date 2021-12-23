Malaika Arora is hailed as a style icon in the country with her glamorous evening gowns and short dresses. She carries every look with utmost grace, styling it with apt makeup and accessories. As she pulls off numerous dazzling looks while appearing as a judge on India’s Got Talent, here is a look at her five most recent appearances that clearly won the internet.

Advertisement

1. The golden bling

In her latest look, Malaika Arora opted for a shiny golden dress which had an off-shoulder pattern for one sleeve. The neckline was topped with a frilled cover with one full sleeve and a wrap-around skirt style. The actor styled the short dress with black stud earrings which stood in contrast with the outfit. She kept the accessories minimum and added a personal touch to the hair with a high braid ponytail. In makeup, Malaika was seen wearing a bold red lip colour and light reddish-orange eyeshadow, letting the outfit speak for itself.

2. The glossy nude

Malaika Arora’s classy look with a beige coloured evening gown is one of her best-styled looks ever. The one-shoulder off outfit had a thigh-high slit and a sleeveless pattern with minimum work on the material. She can be seen wearing a pair of stone-studded long earrings, which added on to the shine in the look. Malaika kept her makeup brown dominant with dark lipstick and matching eyeshadow. Her simple high pony and matching stilettos also went well with the outfit.

3. The retro shimmer

In the BTS video shared by Malaika Arora previously, she can be seen posing for the cameras in a bodycon dress that falls just below the knee level. The outfit had a high-neck pattern with full sleeves, giving the fringe dress a retro effect. The silver one piece was paired with matching shimmery stilettos and a set of long silver earrings that kept the overall look well-coordinated. In makeup, Malaika was wearing a bold red lip colour and silver eyeshadow. She also left her hair open for this look with prominent curls and a middle partition.

4. The satin rose

Malaika Arora combined the classy sober rose colour with gold in these pictures. She is spotted dressed in a sleeveless bodycon dress which has the signature thigh-high pattern with an uneven rim. The outfit is simple with a monotonous style and has been put together with champagne gold stilettos. She has also kept her makeup light with matching lipstick and semi-blond hair.

5. Glittering short dress

Malaika Arora opted for a short dress with the fringe style in these shots. She has tagged the look ‘glittering’ for its silver holographic effect. She added a pair of matching earrings to the look and topped it up with strappy high heels. Malaika has also added a few bracelets to her ensemble with prominent smokey eyes.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Mercilessly Trolled For Her Purple Cut-Out Pant-Suit, Netizen Says “Kapde Jal Gaye Istri Se”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube