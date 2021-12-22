Urfi Javed, who became a household name with her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her fashion sense. While the actress believes she is a fashionista in her own right, netizens do not agree with that. She had been mercilessly trolled for her outfits in the past and the same’s happened again.

Yesterday, December 22, the Bigg Boss OTT fame attended an event and wore a pant-suit that not only made the paps snap away but even netizens talk about it. Read on to know all they had to say about her and her outfit while trolling her.

For her recent public appearance, Urfi Javed opted for a purple pant-suit with cut-out details across both the upper/blazer part as well as the pants. She completed her look with nude lips, highlighted cheeks and a braid with a ribbon of a similar colour. While the outfit earned some love it got way more hate.

Trolling Urfi Javed for her purple cutout pant-suit, one netizen wrote, “Kapde jal gaye istri se.” Another commenting on the state of the cut-out commented, “सही में आग लगा दी उसने अपने कपड़ों पर” A third wrote, “Worst fashion sense ever” While another added, “Iske papa tailor hai kya??? Kya bache kuche kapde pehnti hai ye..😂”

Keeping the weather in mind, a netizen while trolling her said, “thand nahi lag rahi hai aapko?” Another inquired, “Behen itni thand pad rhi ache khashe blazerr ko kyu kat dala?” Wondering what goes on in her mind to even opt for such ‘fashion’ pieces, another netizen comments, “Is she ok in her head .. sometime I wonder ??” Another wrote, “Isse koi dang k kapde dila do nhi to sui daaga de do😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s latest look? Let us know in the comments.

