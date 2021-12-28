Disha Patani is quite popular among her Instagram followers. The actress never misses a chance to make headlines with her pictures and videos on the photo-sharing site. Disha has now shared a picture on Instagram donning a red bikini and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Fans on Instagram are speculating that Disha is with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff looking at their separate beach pictures.

Disha Patani shared a picture in a red bikini with a cloud emoji and it has over 1 million likes on Instagram. Her picture has over 8k comments and is filled with heart and fire emojis. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff reacted to her picture too and commented, “🍑🍑🍑.”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s picture here:

Okay, it seems like Disha is the reason behind global warming. Haha!

Netizens were quick to react to the actresses’ picture and a troll commented, “If tiger and u are together in one frame…then the instagram will crrush in seconds 😂😂.” A second troll commented, “Jalwa dhekh rahe ho bhabi ka ?” A third fan commented, “Tumko tand nhi lagta hai kiya.” A fourth troll commented, “Sbke liye thand aa gyi lkin aapki grmi kuch alag hi level pe hai madamji😍😍 charan kaha hain aapke devi👏👏.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani wrapped up on the shooting of ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. She shared the picture with a caption that read, “thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha 💪🏽🔥 @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha 🌸.”

What are your thoughts on Disha’s picture in a red bikini with an exotic Maldives location in the background? Tell us in the comments below.

