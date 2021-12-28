Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood’s most famous actresses and has entertained her fans in this industry for a long time. Apart from her acting and dancing skills, the actress is also known for her bold fashion sense. Recently the actress was spotted wearing a sizzling bold Gucci dress, as she arrived for a Christmas party.

Advertisement

Well, the price of the stunning outfit worn by the Housefull 2 actress will surely get your mind boggled!

Advertisement

So, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Christmas Evening, made a jaw-dropping entry at a dinner party which was hosted by fellow actress Karisma Kapoor at her place. The India’s Best Dancer judge was accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Well, coming to the main topic, at Karisma Kapoor‘s party Malaika Arora donned a s*xy velvet green Gucci outfit. To complete her mind-boggling outfit, she accessorized it with a Judith Leiber bag! Now talking about the price the dress alone costs approximately 2.45 lakhs and the bag comes to a cost of 1.30 lakhs. So Malaika’s entire outfit comes to a grand total of 3.45 lakhs rupees.

Isn’t that just insane!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, it was also noticed that the actress while arriving for the party, tripped on the tile floor while getting out of the car. The actress was wearing long heels along with the dress which might have been the reason for her to trip.

The diva made her name for her self appearing in prominent roles for movies like Kaante and EMI. The actress also had a special appearance in Housefull playing the role of Pooja. Apart from acting, as a dancer, she is known for her performances in, famous songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others.

Currently, Malaika Arora appears on television as a judge for a dance reality show called India’s Best Dancer. The actress is joined by Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur as judges. The show is currently airing its 2nd season which started on 16th October 2021.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Nikki Tamboli Turns ‘Spicy’ In A S*xy Backless Gown; Netizen Calls Her ‘Chilly Chicken’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube