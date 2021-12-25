India's Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Grooves To Nicki Minaj's High School, 'Mesmerised' Terence Lewis Says "Hips Don't Lie"

Indian TV’s ongoing dance reality show India’s Best Dancer seems to have many fun activities taking place amongst the judges of the show, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Recently a video of Malaika and Terence dancing to one of Nicki Minaj’s tracks was shared on social media.

Let’s see what the video is all about.

Well, we all have noticed that dance choreographer Terence Lewis is often active on his Instagram account where he sends different instances that go in and around his life. Sometimes the dancer also shares some behind the scene moments with his fellow judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur from the sets of India’s Best Dancer.