India's Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Grooves To Nicki Minaj's High School, 'Mesmerised' Terence Lewis Says "Hips Don't Lie"

Indian TV’s ongoing dance reality show India’s Best Dancer seems to have many fun activities taking place amongst the judges of the show, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Recently a video of Malaika and Terence dancing to one of Nicki Minaj’s tracks was shared on social media.
Let’s see what the video is all about.
Well, we all have noticed that dance choreographer Terence Lewis is often active on his Instagram account where he sends different instances that go in and around his life. Sometimes the dancer also shares some behind the scene moments with his fellow judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur from the sets of India’s Best Dancer.
Recently Terence Lewis uploaded a video on his Instagram account where he was seen grooving alongside Malaika Arora. The song playing in the background is Nick Minaj’s most trending track High School. While sharing the video Terence captioned it by saying, “Hips don’t Lie! The ‘Asli’ OG… the one n only @malaikaaroraofficial.”
While many fans loved the way Terence and Malaika danced, there were many who shared negative comments on the post. One user said, Ye malaika aunty pagal ho gayi hai” (Malaika aunty has gone mad). Another user stated, “Without showing hip, please show something new moves,” following a please emoji.”
Another user wrote, “& these people are judging the show,” following a clap emoji. Another user commented saying, “Does she even know how to dance other than the same expression and same movement.” One user wrote, ” What nonsense… No talent…Only skin show.” There was a user who wrote, “isko bus yehi krna aata ha isme dance kaha ha,” following an open mouth emoji (she only knows to do this, where is the dance here.)
Meanwhile, India’s Best Dancer is currently undergoing its 2nd season which started its journey this year on 16th October. The auditions for the same was held on the online platform of SonyLIV and was aired on the 5th of May 2021.
