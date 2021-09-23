Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor belongs to the illustrious film family of Kapoors and has acted with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. However, success and work did not come easy for her. Kareena Kapoor once spoke about it as well. Scroll down to know more.

Karisma was one of the most popular actresses in 90s Bollywood. She has appeared in a number of box office hits, Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995) Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) Hero No.1 (1997), Biwi No.1 (1999) to name a few.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined the film industry a few years later, appeared on Simi Garewal’s talk show and spoke about watching her elder sister Karisma Kapoor cry for nights on end to their mother Babita Kapoor. As reported by Hindustan Times, Bebo said, “I have seen my sister sit up for nights together with my mother and cry, saying that people are putting her down and that she would never make it. I would hide behind and watch because they would never want me to see the pain they were going through. I’ve seen too much.”

Kareena also said, “As a child, I have seen a lot with my mother, my sister. I have lived their lives with them, gone through their traumas. I think I have seen my sister cry for nights together to go to sleep when she was struggling. And that hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me. That’s what makes me the person I am.”

In Spite of watching Karisma Kapoor’s struggle, Kareena Kapoor Khan was not demotivated to join the film industry. She said, “Not at all. It made me so strong. If I may say so, I feel like a man. I can take on anything in the world. Any amount of pain, any amount of people trying to put me down. I would fight that because I have seen my mother and my sister go through that struggle and I am ready for that.”

Back in 2014, Karisma also spoke about Kareena and how both sisters became successful actresses in Bollywood. PTI quoted her as saying, “I think there has never been a precedent where two sisters in Bollywood have been successful working simultaneously as heroines in the same decade or same generation. I think we have been lucky and fortunate to have had great careers.”

Must Read: KRK Claims Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Will Fly Out Of India By Chartered Plane If Something ‘Big’ Happens



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube