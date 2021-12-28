Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. He’s 56 but the craze for him till date remains unmatchable. Be it an 18-year-old or a woman aged 50, any female would want to romance him! The superstar has had relationships with actresses like Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif and others but never tied the knot. But did you know? There were once rumours that he has secretly married Iulia Vantur. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Iulia is really close to Salman. It’s been years that the duo has been reportedly dating. Be it a wedding function or a festive bash, the couple often arrives together at events. But they have never officially confirmed their relationship.

Back in 2016, there were rumours that Salman Khan has secretly gotten engaged or tied the knot with Iulia Vantur. Reacting to the same, the Tiger 3 actor told Mumbai Mirror, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me, thode hi main chup rahoonga like those yesteryear stars who hid their wives thinking that it would lessen their wives thinking that it would lessen their fan following. I know the whole country would be happy for me.”

Just not that, Salman Khan had even joked about how he wanted a child but not a wife. “Yes, I’d like to have a child but the problem with that is with the child the mother comes along. If I can avoid the mother and have a child I wouldn’t mind two or three. Tell me, if there’s a solution,” he added.

Well, we’d surely love to see Salman Khan tie the knot someday. Will the lucky woman be Iulia Vantur? Only time will tell.

