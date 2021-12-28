The Covid-19 scare is once again back, and this time it’s here with a deadly variant called Omicron. Well, the pandemic has managed to ruin not only lives not also huge businesses. One of such industries which have been heavily affected by Covid is the Bollywood industry. Keeping in mind the start of a new pandemic wave, many filmmakers are now thinking twice about their movie’s release date. The latest reports now state that makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have now decided to hold its release.

Read on to know all the deets about the film being postponed.

The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur was all set to release this Friday (31st December). However, just now a statement has been released on behalf of Team Jersey. The statment reads, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey.”

The new release date of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey will be announced later by the makers.

Other than Jersey, just yesterday the reports had struck that the makers of RRR were also considering postponing the release of their Magnus Opus. However later on the producers of the film, DVV Danayya rubbished the reports and revealed that Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt starrer will be released as per schedule on January 7.

Meanwhile, recently it was announced that the Delhi government has ordered to shut down all the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to get a hold of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. Not only this, taking into consideration the rise in the omicron case, the Maharashtra government also is currently running the cinema halls and theaters only on 50 per cent occupancy.

What do you think about the sudden decision that the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey took of not releasing the film according to its original schedule? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

