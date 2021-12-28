The pandemic has already proven how gravely it has affected the film industry and looks like the new Omicron variant is posing a major threat on the box office collections. As several big-budget projects have been scheduled to release in the next few weeks, the newly imposed COVID restrictions in metro cities are becoming a cause of concern for the producers. The magnum opus RRR seems to be the latest film to face the heat and consider alternate options to earn well.

For the unversed, the upcoming action-drama film has been scheduled to release on January 7, 2022. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role along with the celebrated Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. It has been directed by SS Rajamouli who has a reputation for creating a larger-than-life movie experience with classics like Baahubali.

According to a recent report by IWMBuzz, the film might take a hybrid route by releasing the movie in theatres while simultaneously dropping it on the OTT platform. However, the movie will follow the Pay Per View scheme where people have to pay a certain amount to watch it at home. The tickets will reportedly cost anything between ₹400-700.

An IWMBuzz source close to the development revealed, “Keeping the current situation in view, there doesn’t seem much of a choice. With night curfew imposed in Maharashtra, Delhi and several other states to follow, the movie-theatre business is again hit hard, really hard. The non-performance of Kabir Khan’s 83 has shaken the Hindi film industry. RRR is the most hard-hit”.

Previously, Salman Khan’s Radhe had taken the hybrid route and the collections were disappointing to say the least. Ananya Panday starrer Kaali Peeli had also taken the PPV option but the success was limited since the concept was quite fresh at that time.

