Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has given a big relief to the Indian filmmakers, who were in a panic mode over the growing cases of omicron. It has proven that if the content is good, people will flock to theatres. Now let’s see how the film fared on its second Monday i.e. day 11.

With Ranveer Singh’s 83 turning out to be a disappointing affair at the box office, Allu Arjun’s film has got an edge in its momentum. In fact, the latter is dominating single screens despite being in its second week. What’s more positive is that the Hindi version has performed much better than expectations.

Now coming to the latest box office update, Pushpa has earned 5-6 crores (all languages) on its second Monday i.e. day 11. Interestingly, it’s almost similar to the second Friday (6.50 crores). Now it’s a terrific hold, to say the least! The film’s grand total now stands at 193.50-194.50 crores and is all set to enter the 200 crore club in the next two days.

Overseas too, Pushpa is emerging to be a big success. In the US, the film has already gone past the $2 million mark. The latest official update is awaited about the numbers in international markets.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

