Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his acting skills but also for his distinct sense of humour. The actor has often received hate on social media for the poor choice of scripts but in most cases, he does not let trolls get away with insulting comments. In the year 2019, the actor has jokingly offered a refund to one of the netizens but with a twist.

For the unversed, Bangistan was a comedy film that hit the theatres in 2015. The plot of this movie revolves around two young men Hafeez and Praveen, who are appointed to bomb a religious meeting outside the country. Along with Ritesh, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat in a key role and was directed by Karan Anshuman. However, the movie was a massive dud at the box office due to poor critics reviews and fan reactions.

In a Twitter thread in the year 2019, a bunch of internet users were discussing the worst Bollywood movies and one of them decided to Riteish Deshmukh while highlighting how bad Bangistan was. In the short tweet (now deleted), the man wrote, “Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd”.

Riteish Deshmukh was quick to spot this tweet and give the Twitter user a befitting reply for his opinion. The actor shared a picture of the demonetized ₹1000 note and clarified that it counts as a refund since the note was valid when Bangistan released it.

“Here you go! समोसे के भी adjust कर लेना (currency used in 2015)”, he wrote. Have a look at the tweet.

Here you go! समोसे के भी adjust कर लेना (currency used in 2015) https://t.co/dfTc2nYeGz pic.twitter.com/wSHPYFhUe0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 12, 2019

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing an important role in Kakuda, which has been scheduled for a 2022 release. The movie will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

