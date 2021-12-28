Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the talented actresses in Bollywood currently. From her movie choices to her roles in the films, she has been giving us back to back kick-a** characters to remember. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how other B-town actresses rejected Haseen Dillruba for working opposite Vikrant Massey. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film was released on Netflix and got amazing reviews from both critics and fans. Taapsee was reportedly offered the film when other actresses turned it down.

Talking to Rajeev Masand on Actors’ Roundtable 2021, Taapsee Pannu revealed the back story on how she agreed to do Haseen Dillruba. The film was written by Kanika Dhillon and she didn’t want to do this film with Taapsee because they had already done a similar genre film together ‘Badla’.

Taapsee Pannu said, “During the whole narration, I was smirkly looking at her, ‘You didn’t come to me with this before’. I was almost manifesting it somewhere that I really want to do this. I was not probably the first, second or third choice for this. It was only when everybody else had said no that it came to me. I was very happy about it, first because I wanted to do it, when I heard it, I didn’t understand why would anyone say no to it.”

Raveena Tandon and Konkana Sen who were also a part of the roundtable reacted to the Pannu’s narration and said, “Why would anyone say no to that?” Taapsee quickly replied, “I can tell you the reasons why probably others said no to it – too grey, not likeable woman character or who’s the hero?”

The 34-year-old actress concluded, “I was like ‘Dude, it’s Haseen Dillruba, I don’t care about who the hero is. Those were the kind of questions because of which others didn’t work out and thank god for that.”

Konkana Sen then added, “And he (Vikrant Massey) is such a good actor!” Adding to her statement, Taapsee Pannu said, “Ya, Vikrant, I said, ‘look at the hero.’”

What are your thoughts on Taapsee’s narration of other actresses rejecting Haseen Dillruba because of not working opposite Vikrant Massey? Tell us in the comments below.

