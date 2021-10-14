Just a few weeks back Taapsee Pannu was seen as a temptress in Haseen Dillruba who got into an adulterous relationship with her brother in law and then also got embroiled in a murder mystery. Well, things don’t stay simple when it comes to the actress who has delivered big hits like Badla and Pink. This time around she is stepping into a sports drama Rashmi Rocket where a gender test ends up throwing a question around whether she is indeed a woman!

I don’t know about Hollywood or other film industries from the West but at least in Bollywood, a subject like this has never been tried before. Though there have been countless sports dramas that have come out of the Hindi film industry, be it Dangal, Sultan, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Chak De India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom and more, almost all of these have been biopics or inspired tales about real life personalities with a graph of rise, fall and rise of a sportsperson. However, to have a drama centred on a gender test is a first.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana (Karwaan), the film is premiering straight on ZEE5 and is one of half a dozen Taapsee Pannu starrers that are either ready or are just about to reach the finishing lines. Post Thappad early last year, the actress was looking at an eventful stint ahead at the box office but due to pandemic, it has been an OTT journey so far.

Post Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is now seeing Rashmi Rocket arrive straight on OTT as well and given the kind of human drama with emotions that the film promises, it should indeed make for an exciting watch.

