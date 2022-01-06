Rapper and singer Mika Singh, who is known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work.

Advertisement

On The Kapil Sharma Show, he reveals how his NGO ‘Divine Touch’ helped feed a thousand people during the lockdown.

Advertisement

Mika Singh said, “Through my NGO, ‘Divine Touch’, we cooked food for a thousand people. We continued this for one and a half years.” Mika also added that he and Kapil Sharma are neighbours and they would often go to each other’s house.

Mika Singh is coming to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his new song ‘Panghat’ along with Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Mika Singh recently made the headlines for gatecrashing a wedding along with his dear friend Rahul Vaidya. Gatecrashing the wedding, the singer walked towards the stage in very casual attire and left the wedding singer as well as the other guests surprised. The singer took the mic and started singing his popular number Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag.

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Had The Sassiest Way Of Shutting Down Trolls Who Said ‘Joker Lag Raha Hai’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube