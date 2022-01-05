Shehnaaz Gill is gradually returning to her normal life after the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz fans are more than happy to see the actress coming back to her routine. In a recent interview with Brahma Kumari’s Shivani Didi, Sana opened up on Sid’s passing away and how her account with him has ended but it’ll continue somewhere else. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sana also opened up on overcoming depressing thoughts after Sid’s demise and also thought of giving up on life. This was one endearing conversation to watch and let’s take you through the snippets of the same.

Remembering Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill opened up on overcoming the pain after his demise and told Shivani Didi, “We keep crying and damage our health. It is of no use. Our journey has not ended. His journey has completed. His clothes have changed and he might have come back now. The face has changed, but he is there. Wo kisi na kisike roop me aa chuke hain. My account with him has ended but it will continue… I always think like that. We see in movies that when there is negativity, the story will continue to a happy ending. I will also have a happy ending sometime or the other,” as reported by ETimes.

Overcoming suicidal thoughts, Shehnaaz Gill said, “People think that there is no will to live, ‘ab toh marr hi jau’… these are people’s words. Even I had these thoughts, that ‘Abhi toh hum nahi rehna chahiye’, ‘ab main kya karungi’. But I can’t let these thoughts creep in and go into depression. We will ruin our lives because ‘paramatma’ hasn’t wished this for us. We will later regret it if we destroy our lives.”

Adding to this Shivani Didi said, “Yes, even the soul that’s gone will not get good vibes and will feel the painful vibrations. We should make our karmic accounts a positive and happy one. It will help in our journey ahead.”

This is such a wholesome conversation that everyone should watch at least once.

