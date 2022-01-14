Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for the finale which is in two weeks and Tejasswi Prakash has been giving some tough competition. The Swaragini actress is currently one of the most trending and talked about contestants. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is set to bring back her most prominent supernatural show Naagin; reportedly, makers are eyeing to cast the BB15 housemate in season 6 as they’re eagerly waiting for the show to end.

As per earlier reports, Ridhima Pandit and Mahek Chahal are already part of the show but no one has officially confirmed the news. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh’s name also came up for the male lead.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development told ETimes that makers are really keen on roping in Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6. Reportedly they are waiting for the show to end so that they can approach her for the role.

The source told, “We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her.”

The actress is known for her funny and bubbly nature as seen in Salman Khan’s show and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from these, the actress has been part of some well-known daily soaps like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, KarnSangini and more.

Earlier this month, the Naagin 6 makers shared the first teaser of the supernatural show but nothing major was revealed. The caption reads, “Iss badalti duniya ke rang dekh, laut rahi hai woh jiska sabko hai intezaar!”

Let us know in the comments below, how excited are you to watch Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6?

