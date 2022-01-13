Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is pretty famous for her prominent and promising roles in serials like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi, and many more. The actress has also made her big-screen appearance through movies like Gold, Made in China, Velle and others too.

Other than her acting career, the actress is also very well known for her social media presence. The actress never fails to post insanely hot and sizzling pics on her Instagram handle. Well, through her pics, the actress is not only showered with love by her fans but she also ends up getting brutally trolled for it.

Mouni Roy has been hitting the headlines since today (13 Jan) morning as her wedding dates with rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar, is making rounds on the internet. Amidst these rumours, the diva recently took it to her Instagram handle to drop drool-worthy pics of her posing in a sunny yellow bikini for the camera.

Mouni Roy’s captioned the post which read, “Life s an accumulation of moments & aglio olio… 🤤🤔

Most definitely aglio olio !

All who knows me knows 🍷!!!!.”

Well, Mouni indeed looked astonishing in that yellow bikini and that’s just undoubted. However, the trolls didn’t leave a chance to slam the actress and her newly uploaded post.

One Instagram user commented, “Replying to caption: your body is accumulation of plastic 😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “Kaam nhi mil rha bechari ko to kpde utar utar kr kaam mang rhi h.” One more user commented, “Hey, Plastic Idol.”

One Instagram user went on to write, “Moniii says ..look at me last time after that u will look at me in sarees and suits because me getting marry.. husband and inlaws will not allow me later..have to become ahsheel bahuuu😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @imouniroy 😂😂😂😂😂@kapilsharma 😂😂😂😂,” on Mouni’s pic. While the other user wrote, “Ye dekho peeli nagin😍.”

Other than the trolls and their nasty comment, Mouni’s pic also was showered with immense love by her fans, as many of them filled the comment section with hearts, heart eyes, and fire emojis.

What do you think about Mouni Roy’s new post, is it Yay or Nay? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

