The Great Khali, who is known to be one of the most dominant and entertaining wrestlers in the WWE, has stunned us all by being the 7 ft 1-inch tall Indian giant in the ring. Apart from his wrestling career, the wrestler is often active on social media making the netizens laugh out loud with his hilarious content. Recently, the wrestler/actor made a reel with Bigg Boss’ Arshi Khan and that reel has set quite a frenzy on Instagram!

Let’s check out the above-mentioned video which features the wrestler and ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Below is everything you need to know!

Well, recently a video was shared by The Great Khali on his Instagram account, featuring him along with television actress Arshi Khan. The video showed Khali pointing and checking out at Aarshi’s a*s, as she twerks her b*tt. While checking out Arshi’s b*tt, Khali recited a dialogue that was played in the background, which said, “Hume Pichwada dikha rahe ho, Eak baat kahu, ganth baand lo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

While many of his fans found his content really hilarious, many were not so happy with what Khali had uploaded. Trolling the wrestler and the actress, a user commented on the video which read, “Cringe faila rahe ho Instagram per please band karo ise mai Instagram delete kar dunga aisi video mujhe aur ek mili to,”( You are spreading cringe on Instagram stop it please, I’ll delete my Instagram account if I find another such video) followed by claps emoji. Another user commented, “Kuch din baad sir ke account ki videos vpn use krke dekhni pdegi,”( After some days we might have to see sir’s video using vpn) followed by a laughing emoji.

One troll commented, “Sirji larki ko lat marke chand pe bhej do Elon Musk ka career khatam ho jayega,” ( Sirji send the girl to the moon by kicking her, Elon Musk’s career will be over). Another user commented, “whoever suggests you to do this is your real enemy,” followed by smiling emojis.

Well, that indeed was umm… really cringe-worthy!

Meanwhile, on the work front, being part of the wrestling family at the WWE, Khali had also appeared in a few movies. Hadi Ali Abrar’s “Ramaa: The Saviour” was the last appearance on the big screen, in which he played the role of Vali.

On the other hand, Arshi Khan came into fame after appearing in the famous reality tv show Bigg Boss. The actress was also seen in tv series like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, among others.

