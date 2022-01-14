Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Called Out For Playing 'Woman Card' Against Pratik Sehajpal; Netizen Says, "Such A Sore Loser"
Bigg Boss 15: Task Between Pratik Sehajpal & Tejasswi Prakash Gets Violent, Netizens Bash The Swaragini Actress(Photo Credit: Instagram)

After announcing the extension of Bigg Boss 15 for two more weeks, the makers are now giving some tough tasks to the contestant in order to secure their place in the finale week. The latest cycle task between Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash goes out of hand when the two housemates get into a heated argument.

Advertisement

As Pratik tries to stop Teja from making her cycle, the actress gets violent while she tries to stop him, leading to the former BB OTT contestant complaining about the Swaragini star for hitting him with a tool.

Advertisement

During the Bigg Boss 15’s cycle task, Tejasswi Prakash claims she’s not as strong as Pratik Sehajpal and she’ll try very hard to win the task. Later, Sanchalak, Shamita Shetty says the actress is trying to play the woman card, even fans of the show feels the same. Netizens have now slammed Teja for playing a dirty game and are clearly pissed at the actress.

A user wrote, “Tejasswi Prakash again started fake crying after losing from Pratik Face with tears of joy What a worst contestant she is.. doesnt even deserve to b in top 5,” while another wrote, “This lady #TejasswiPrakash is really disgusting she does all the shit & starts crying she has become expert in playing sympathy card & women card @itsmetejasswi is the biggest ‘NAUTANKI BAAZ’ SYMPATHY QUEEN,” a third user commented, “This teja is such a nuisance, the moment the camera focuses on her, my blood boils..”

Bigg Boss still hasn’t announced the winner between Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash in the cycle task but fans are convinced that the former BB OTT housemate is clearly winning the task.

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the recent incident in the BB house?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: When Sakshi Tanwar Said, “I’m Much Better…” Than Smirti Irani On Her Getting More Limelight For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out