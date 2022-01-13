Currently, on Indian television, there are multiple shows that compete to stay at the top of TRP charts; however, there was a time when Sakshi Tanwar’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ruled our TV screens. The most prominent bahus Tulsi and Parvati even appeared on Koffee With Karan where the host asked them about the constant competition between their shows.

Both Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap KGGK and KSBKBT ran for around 7 years and it had a massive star cast. With the most number of plot twists and the introduction of new cast members, the show kept its audience hooked onto their TV screens.

Meanwhile, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were neck-to-neck in the TRP charts. However, it was Smriti Irani’s show that gained a majority of the limelight. During their appearance in Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker asked Sakshi Tanwar about the constant competition with Irani’s show and how the latter gets a ‘huge chunk of the glory.’

Responding to Karan Johar’s question, Sakshi Tanwar replied, “You’re seeing it from the top, but I’m seeing it from the bottom. I still feel that I am much better off than many actors who want to be in my shoes by now. That’s okay; I’m quite used to it, by now.”

Later during the rapid-fire round when the host asked which show was better, again, Sakshi defended her show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and claimed characters in KGGK are more ‘human’.

Years later after KGGK ended in 2008, Sakshi Tanwar made her television comeback with yet another Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, with Ram Kapoor. Apart from the daily soap, the actress appeared in Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster movie, Dangal.

