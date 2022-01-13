Actor Vivian Dsena relates to his character Ranveer in the show ‘Sirf Tum‘ because of multiple reasons.

“There are things which I’ve put into Ranveer (his character) that have come from me only, and the relatability factor has to be there or else you won’t be able to perform. You need to be convincing. For instance, Ranveer playing football was my idea along with the idea of him being an athlete, and somehow I wanted to enjoy college as I never went to college, so I wanted to live it via the show. You get to do so many athletic activities in college,” he said.

The histrionics and the aggression in the character look very authentic. “I’ve become a decent actor, so it’s become authentic. You have to think about the character graph and how the character would feel at a particular time, and it eventually comes out,” Vivian Dsena said.

Fans’ acknowledgment is also important for Vivian Dsena. “These are the people who made us, these are the people who watch our show, the people who are technically responsible for our bread and butter because if we produce a show and there are no viewers to watch then what is the point of the show?”

He has come a long way career-wise since ‘Madhubala‘. “I’ve learnt a lot, I’ve evolved a lot. There’s a lot which has gone in the process of learning and even today I keep learning, so learning has gotten me so far,” he said.

“Learning how a show is made, how we perceive a character, as an actor, what all inputs you need to put in, what are technical view points of making a show, it took many years, around 14 years,” he added.

Vivian Dsena doesn’t expect anything from 2022. “I never expect anything. I just keep doing my job,” he said.

