TV’s one of the most loved and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for different reasons. From the past few months, the show became the talk of the town when makers opened up about Disha Vakani’s return and replacement. However, apart from Dayaben, another character who often makes headlines, is former TMKOC actress Rita Reporter. The actress, who played the role of Dayaben on the show, went on a maternity break and didn’t return since.

However, many names pop every now and then, but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi denies them all.

Recently, Priya Ahuja, who portrayed the role of Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah, took social media by storm when she shared pictures from her recent photoshoot. The actress looked stunning as she wore sheer pants matching with a shrug and a bralette top. She wore red shorts beneath the see-through pant. She paired her look with dewy makeup, pink lips and statement earrings while letting her hair down. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja had opened up about exploring hers emotional and negative side. She told also spoke about balancing motherhood and work. She had told us, ““Lot of mothers feel that they don’t get time but we have to manage our time. Also, I can understand that when the baby is up you are on your toes but I take time for myself before Ardas wakes up. I workout before that, I hit the gym at 5.45 as he wakes up at 7 and for that, I get up at 5. So I know it is difficult to do but once you push yourself then there is no looking back.”

Coming back to her look, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

