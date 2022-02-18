Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has been running for over 12 years now and the response to the same has always been very endearing. The cast, including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and Shailesh Lodha got really popular post the success of the show and well, we also had to bid adieu to some of the actors including Disha Vakani’s Dayaben and Ghanshyam Nayak’s Natu Kaka. Now, the director’s wife and actress Priya Ahuja has reacted to the show going on without Disha and Nayak. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, fans have loved all the characters and storyline of the show in a positive way but off late netizens have slammed TMKOC for becoming monotonous. Fans now feel like the makers are stretching the show and have become boring. For the longest time, the makers have also not commented on the comeback of Disha’s character on the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, Priya Ahuja who plays the character of Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opened up on the fact of old actors leaving the show and if it has impacted the TRP of the show including Disha Vakani and Ghanshyam Nayak.

Priya Ahuja said, “Yes, there could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to ‘TMKOC’ is high enough for a 90 per cent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.”

The actress also spoke about the TRP and said, “I have never understood the game of TRPs but I wouldn’t agree that ‘TMKOC’ has run its course. The TRPs might have fluctuated primarily because people are watching a lot of other things nowadays apart from just TV serials, and so then they don’t watch the TV show at its scheduled time on national television; they tend to go to Apps and catch up on the shows that they missed at the appointed hour.”

