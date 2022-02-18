Advertisement
Over the years, fans have loved all the characters and storyline of the show in a positive way but off late netizens have slammed TMKOC for becoming monotonous. Fans now feel like the makers are stretching the show and have become boring. For the longest time, the makers have also not commented on the comeback of Disha’s character on the show.
Advertisement
In a conversation with ETimes, Priya Ahuja who plays the character of Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opened up on the fact of old actors leaving the show and if it has impacted the TRP of the show including Disha Vakani and Ghanshyam Nayak.
Trending
Priya Ahuja said, “Yes, there could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to ‘TMKOC’ is high enough for a 90 per cent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.”
The actress also spoke about the TRP and said, “I have never understood the game of TRPs but I wouldn’t agree that ‘TMKOC’ has run its course. The TRPs might have fluctuated primarily because people are watching a lot of other things nowadays apart from just TV serials, and so then they don’t watch the TV show at its scheduled time on national television; they tend to go to Apps and catch up on the shows that they missed at the appointed hour.”
What are your thoughts on Priya Ahuja talking about the TRP of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Tell us in the space below.
Must Read: Urfi Javed On Hijab Row Controversy: “If You Can Wear Whatever The F*ck You Want In A Parliament…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement