Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who rose to fame post her stint in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to get back to work.

The actress who played Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on maternity leave. She lost a tremendous amount of weight and is now all set to start working and keen on doing some path breaking roles. The actress however says that people misunderstood her maternity break as her goodbye to the industry. But that’s clearly not the case.

Priya Ahuja Rajda cleared the air that she is still very much wanting to work and that too with more efficiency than ever before.

Priya Ahuja Rajda says: “People misunderstood my maternity break for me quitting the industry. I am an actor who still actively wants to explore many roles and I am not someone who wants to restrict myself with any medium. I want to do television, OTT, films, everything. But I want people to really know that I never decided to sit home, I gave birth to my child and it’s been 2 years ever since.”

Furthermore, Priya Ahuja Rajda adds: “I am still here, ready for work, undaunted and as active as I was before! Also, the kind of work I was offered in the last few years was not satiating my creative urge as an actor. I really want to do roles which challenge the actor in me.”

