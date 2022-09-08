Actor Amit Sial, who plays politician both in the recently released second season of ‘Mahrani’ and the upcoming Netflix series ‘Jamtara 2’, has shared how he maintained the line of difference between both the politician characters in the shows.

Elaborating on the same, he said, “The dilemma was not to repeat playing a politician in Jamtara as I am one in Maharani too. The only way to conquer that was to stick to the person Brajesh Bhan and not just the politician Brajesh Bhan or the actor Amit Sial. And only then can you eradicate all possibilities of repeating an earlier act.”

As the audiences restlessly wait for Jamtara to start streaming, Amit shared that he too is as anxious and excited as his audiences.

Describing ‘Jamtara‘ as “a product of a collective experience and incredible efforts of hundreds of people”, Amit Sial said: “With our collective energy, we are coming shortly to your screens and shaking it up. And so much more greedy for the same love and attention as the previous season.”

Amit believes his life so far has been nothing but magic. And therefore he owes it to his life to be nothing less than the most honest actor alive on this earth.

“I owe it to my audiences to keep evolving, both as an actor and a person,” he underlined. “They give me strength to never abandon piety when it comes to my craft. I really want to entertain them to their core. Being the best doesn’t interest you, becoming better does.”

Meanwhile, previously Amit Sial hit the headlines after Sohum Shah said that coming from a small town, both grew up with rich experiences, which one may not find in a big city like Mumbai.

