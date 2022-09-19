Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra has been in the headlines for a long time and fans have been waiting since 2014. After much anticipation and multiple delays, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was released on September 9 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

Dharma Productions-backed fantasy adventure drama, which was made on the budget of Rs 410 crores, managed to cross the 200 crore mark on the second weekend at the domestic box office. The global run of the film is no less exciting either. Needless to say, the film turned out to be a huge success for Karan Johar’s production company.

Brahmastra becomes the third successful film in Ayan Mukherji and Karan Johar‘s collaboration. Their previous films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned out to be successful at the ticket windows. The film marks Dharma and Ranbir Kapoor’s fourth collaboration.

It is also worth pointing out that Alia Bhatt started her career with Dharma Production’s teen film Student of the Year in 2012. Since then the actress has frequently collaborated with Karan Johar and has given 8 blockbusters so far. This goes on to prove that their collaboration has always paved a path that led Indian cinema to a new milestone and simultaneously revived the box office which was ravaged by consecutive disasters.

Nine years after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan‘s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva debuted on the silver screen. Creating Astraverse, the filmmaker’s vision and belief in telling a desi and culturally rooted fantasy, opened up several possibilities in terms of storytelling, visual effects, and a new age cinema. Ayan Mukherji’s film shall give competition to Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Brahastra is making big strides at the box office, Dharma Production’s previous releases Sooryavanshi, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo turned out to be a huge success at the box office as well. Both Dharma and Dharmatic are on overdrive with back-to-back successes.

