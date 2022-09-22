Margot Robbie is one such actress who knows how to serve major fashion goals. Her red carpet looks have proven that her styling game is strong and can carry an intricate piece elegantly. Over the years, Robbie’s fame has grown, and she has starred in several award-winning movies.

Currently, the actress has two major films, Amsterdam and Barbie, lined up. The premiere of the former has already begun and Robbie, along with the rest of the cast, has walked down the red carpet in dazzling fits. Recently, she and a few of the cast members, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough, attended the UK premiere.

All of them were in black outfits, which seems to be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away recently. Margot Robbie managed to stand out from the rest in a stunning gown that had a long cape. The upper half of the outfit had an eye-catching cut-out, which flaunted her toned stomach, and had a plunging neckline as well.

The bottom half had a very delicate slit through which her legs peaked. Margot Robbie kept her dark blonde hair open featuring her iconic middle parting. The Wolf of Wall Street actress kept the bling on a low. She wore a silver ring on her left hand and paired it with earrings of the same colour. The look was accompanied by strappy silver heels.

Check out the look here:

margot robbie attends the "amsterdam" european premiere in london (sept 21, 2022). pic.twitter.com/yLuQPcMaVR — margot robbie daily (@margotdaily) September 21, 2022

Margot completed the look with n*de makeup and her gorgeous wide smile. This simple yet elegant look is one of the reasons why we are a fan of Robbie. She knows how to dress for an occasion, but at the same time, the actress makes it stylish.

What do you think of Margot Robbie’s outfit from the UK premiere of Amsterdam? Let us know!

