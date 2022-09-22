James Bond execs have reacted to Idris Elba by saying that he doesn’t want to be the next 007. For those who still don’t know, after the release of No Time to Die, a hunt for the next actor to play the British super spy is on as Daniel Craig retired from it. The actor played the role for fifteen years, starting from 2006’s Casino Royale.

Since his departure, the producers have been looking for a new actor to play the role. Last year, when No Time to Die was released, Barbara Broccoli said that the announcement will be made in 2022. Even though we are halfway through, no decision has been made yet.

But fans have put forth many names of actors who they think could be the next James Bond. This includes Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Richard Madden, and more. While a lot of them were leaning towards the Lucifer actor, Elba said that he has no interest in playing 007.

Now, the James Bond producers Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have responded to Idris Elba not wanting to play the role. While speaking with Variety, Barbara Broccoli said, “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment.” She added, “So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

Previously, a set of requirements for the next 007 had come. As per those, the actor who takes up the role must be below the age of 40 and should be at least 5’10. Considering this, Elba is already out of the run as he is 50 years old.

Even though Idris Elba would have been a great choice, it’s understandable that the James Bond execs are looking for someone who can be in it for the long run. Let’s see who becomes the next 007!

