Angelina Jolie will allegedly share more information regarding Brad Pitt’s abuse claims if it doesn’t go her way in court. A lot has been going around the former IT couple of Hollywood. The duo dated and were then married for years. However, the Eternals actress divorced Pitt in 2016, which was finalised in 2019.

Back then, rumours came that it was because the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor abused the actress and their kids. It is said that Jolie was the one who filed a complaint, and the FBI looked into the matter. The two have been in a lengthy custody battle as well.

Recently, the allegations have resurfaced. It is said that Angelina Jolie is looking forward to going to court over the matter. As per the allegations, Brad Pitt grabbed Jolie by her head and poured beer and wine on her and their kids. It is also said that the Fight Club actor was violent with their kids. All of this allegedly took place during their flight from France to the US in 2016.

Now, a new source has spoken to In Touch Weekly and has claimed that Angelina Jolie could even release more damaging allegations against Pitt if the public continues to side with the actor. There has been a rise in hate towards the Maleficent actress since the allegations were made public. She was even compared to Amber Heard, who also made claims against Johnny Depp.

“But Angelina would never do that. If the lawsuit doesn’t go in her favour, you can bet she’ll release more damaging allegations. This battle will never end,” the source said. They added that Jolie thinks Brad is trying to silence her. However, people are convinced she is doing this to destroy the Seven actor’s reputation.

“It makes Brad look awful. This could destroy him, which seems to be her goal. Until now, fans have mostly taken his side. This will always be a he-said-she-said situation,” the insider said.

