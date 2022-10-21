It is the season of the Royals on Netflix as the streaming giant is all set to release the 5th season of their most talked about the show The Crown. The Royal drama which is a fictional retelling of the story of the late Queen Elizabeth ll and her family, is one of the most awaited shows for a lot of reasons. The biggest amid that all is how the show manages to portray Princess Diana as the story now approached her untimely death. Turns out the creators have found a way to dodge it.

For the unversed, The Crown in season 4 introduced Princess Diana played by Emma Corrin, and Prince Charles played by Josh O’Connor. While that created many waves across including the Royals cutting all ties with the show and rejecting the show, the curiosity on where all of this is going is at its all-time high.

Now as the new season is up for a release on November 9, the question of how The Crown will show Princess Diana’s death in Season 6 is the biggest. Netflix has already confirmed that they won’t show the car crash impact. As per The News, the streaming giant in a statement said, “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.”

However, as per the same portal now an insider has explained the reason as to why. The source said that the production of The Crown was on edge. “We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

So The Crown will feature what happened before and after the collision but will not film the crash. “It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath.”

If you are unaware, Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed lost their lives on August 31, 1997 in a car accident while they were travelling to Paris. For the past two decades there have been numerous theories related to their death and some are very wild.m and controversial.

Mean The Crown season 5 will now Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

