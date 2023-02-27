Kangana Ranaut is one of the most fearless and fierce actresses who never shies away from putting out her opinions. You may love, or hate her, but you cannot ignore her. The actress knows how to give it back to trollers like a boss. However, she also often makes headlines for taking a dig at her contemporaries and fellow fishes. The actress once indulged in an ugly war of words with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan after she called the industry a ‘gutter’. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

Back then in the year 2020, when Bollywood was going through a rough patch after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the debate of nepotism was at its peak, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan and Kangana locked horns after the latter called Bollywood a gutter. Jaya without taking names lashed out to a few members of the film fraternity by saying, “Jis thali mai khaate hai usmai ched karte hai.” As soon as the video went viral, Kangana had sharply reacted to video from the Rajya Sabha.

Jaya Bachchan who was quite upset by the few members of the industry said that it’s not right to tarnish the image. Later, when her clip went viral, Kangana Ranaut had hit back at her comments and said, Jaya Ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged, molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show some compassion for us also.”

Check out the tweet below:

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

For the unversed, it had all started when Kangana Ranaut claimed that 99 percent of the film industry had been exposed to drugs. In fact, she had even asked PM Narendra Modi to clean it up under the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and her comments had left Jaya Bachchan quite disappointed.

Later, in the year 2022, both actresses met at an event but Jaya Bachchan chose not to engage with Kangana Ranaut.

