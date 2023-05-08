It was an excellent weekend for The Kerala Story as the collections went past the 35 crores mark. The film had gone past the double digit score on Saturday and then on Sunday, there was further growth evidenced, which kept the victory march on. The numbers went as high as 16 crores*, and that’s in the same range as the first-day collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which puts things in perspective.

Wait, there is more. In fact, in one quick strike, the film is now also the fifth highest Bollywood grosser of the year after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa and in a couple of days, would also surpass the lifetime score of Hollywood biggies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and John Wick: Chapter 4, both of which stayed under the 50 crores mark. Now had anyone mentioned before the release of The Kerala Story that the film would be aiming for such high scores in its lifetime, then it would have been shrugged away.

Today’s collections would decide where exactly the film is headed now. In case of The Kashmir Files, the collections had moved from Friday numbers of 3.55 crores to Monday, which was tremendous at 15.05 crores. That’s a growth of more than 400%. In case of The Kerala Story, even if there is a drop that comes in, then it won’t be an issue. That said, if the drop is controlled and the collections turn out to be in the range of 6 crores, then we would have a solid grosser in the making.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

