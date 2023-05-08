It’s The Kerala Story box office day 3 time & yep if you’re the regular BO nerd, you’ve guessed it right because the film has witnessed another huge jump on Sunday. On the third day, the film has earned almost double the collections of its day one, and that’s a feat rarely achieved by even big blockbusters these days.

The controversial bit of the film has undoubtedly evoked some intrigue in moviegoers, making them pull towards the theatres. This is also visible in the collections, which are only growing with every passing day.

The real test of The Kerala Story would begin on Monday as now it’ll have to sustain what it has created for itself in the first two days. It’s following the path of The Kashmir Files‘ box office till now & could be a success if it avoids crashing on the weekdays.

As per early trends, the Adah Sharma starrer has earned somewhere in the range of 16-17 crore at the box office on day 3. This is huge considering the already commendable day 1 of 8.01 crore. With the day two collections of 11.22 crore, The Kerala Story’s grand total could stand somewhere around 35-36 crore after three days.

The Kerala Story has been criticized by political parties in Kerala for spreading communal misinformation and allegedly promoting the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. The film was released on 5th May 2023 and was made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by the state government.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

