The Kerala Story saw good growth for itself on Saturday as collections went past the 10 crores mark. The exact numbers stand at 11.22 crores which is simply fantastic as no other small film has ever managed to collect in double digits on the second day and here The Kerala Story has done that with ease.

In fact in days to come it would be the collections of these two films which would form a part of the narrative since they have a similar theme, execution, budget, scale and size. The Vivek Agnihotri-directed ensemble affair had brought in 27.15 crores over its first weekend and that number would be comfortably surpassed by The Kerala Story by today afternoon itself. The film is currently standing at 19.25 crores and with some push it can aim to go past 35 crores total as well.

The Adah Sharma starrer has seen a very wide release for itself which means there are ample shows available for it, due to which it’s not the case of houseful shows all around. In that aspect, The Kashmir Files had emerged as a movement of sorts because it started on a handful of screens which started going houseful soon, and then over a period of time its screens and shows increased and they also started showing houseful. On the other hand The Kerala Story is big to begin with itself and that’s how it will stay right through the first week too.

