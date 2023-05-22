Ranbir Kapoor is again under the internet’s scanner for saying something absolutely loose. The actor has been previously called out many times for saying things that can be construed in demeaning and offending ways, to say the least. This time, it was an interview about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where Ranbir crossed the line without even realising the line may be.

In an old interview, Ranbir tried to be his charming and suave self when he discussed how nervous he was to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor even confessed that he used to shiver while doing the intimate scenes in the film until one day he was schooled by the lady herself.

Ranbir Kapoor who was quoted by Miss Malini, said, “Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne main jhijhakta tha. Phir unhone hi bola, ‘Listen, what’s wrong with you? We are acting, do it properly.’ Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya!”

This translated means, “I was shy and embarrassed. My hands used to shiver. Sometimes, I felt awkward touching her cheeks. Then she told me, ‘Listen, what’s wrong with you? We are acting, do it properly.’ I thought to make the best use of this opportunity as it is not gonna come again!”

The quotes were shared on a Reddit thread and netizens obviously had their opinions on the ‘mauke pe chauka’ comment by Ranbir Kapoor. A user wrote, “The older you get the more you realize Ranbir is just an a**hole nepokid.” Another comment read, “It’s pretty much creepy. But then god save alia- her dad is a creep and her husband is lowkey a creep and trolls Alia.”

A user simply announced, “He’s just dumb” while another comment called him out for being privileged enough to say such a thing. “This is extremely creepy! Had a non-Nepo said something like it, he’d be cancelled by now,” read the comment. “Woooowwwww aloo’s pure and pious husband,” trolled another comment.

A user pointed out how Ranbir Kapoor should take lessons to talk and wrote, “I took the chance and went with it”.. Bruh, his PR should teach him how to speak.” A user replied, “Neither could his parents lol” dragging Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the discussion.

What do you think about Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

