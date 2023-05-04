What we always love about actress Aahana Kumra is how she lives her life to the fullest. Yes, be it a project, birthday or a vacation, Aahana enjoys every moment of it

Talking about her latest outing on her birthday Aahana says, “This year I celebrated my birthday in the Maldives, I just wanted to be amongst sea creatures and wanted to dive and have a nice, peaceful and amazing time amongst nature, swimming, getting tanned, enjoying the best meals and sleeping well.”

Aahana Kumra further adds, “I wanted to spend quality time with myself and amongst nature, I was so lucky to be able to see dolphins, sea turtles and many many sea creatures.”

Lastly Aahana Kumra says, “Ohh! I am an absolute beach baby. I totally love being in the water or spending time at the beach sunbathing. And not just that, I even love dressing up for my beach outings and I enjoyed every bit of my birthday at Maldives”

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress totally aced the floral look on her birthday. In fact, we think you should seriously take some fashion inspo from the actress for your next outing to Maldives. A bright multi coloured bikini dress paired with a stunning floral dress is surely something that would make heads turn.

Well, we hope Aahana Kumra keeps giving us amazing birthday goals like these.

