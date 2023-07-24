Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been winning hearts with his voice ever since he was a child. The singer is among the most influential celebrities in the music industry and has bagged a lot of accolades for the same. He never fails to turn heads and make headlines everytime he is out in public. But, one time the singer went viral for a whole other reason and his video has recently resurfaced on social media. Scroll down to read netizens’ reactions.

JB rose to fame after one of his singing videos on YouTube caught a recording studio’s attention. He was soon contacted in Canada. A week later the teenager boy began singing for Usher and was signed by a company. In 2009, he unveiled his first One Time and within months released an EP.

Apart from his exceptional voice, Justin Bieber is also kown for his off-beat fashion. The singer, who has been married to model Hailey Bieber for the past five years, is often spotted stepping out in the most comfortable outfits. Once, the Yummy crooner wore a red polo t-shirt and green shorts, while his wife pulled of a tredy athleisure.

A video of the singer is currently going viral on social media as his low-waist shorts went down a lot lower than his waist. As Justin Bieber playfully teased his wife while walking in a park, he showed off his b*tt and white briefs. Check out the video shared by Instagram user named goss.media here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @goss.media

Reacting to the clip which has received hundreds of thousands of views, an Instagram user wrote, “He got his peaches out in Georgia it seems,” while another penned, “Don’t let the pants wear you, wear the pants.”

A third user failed to recognise it was Justin Bieber and wrote, “At first I thought some homeless man is harassing the woman,” while a fourth one said, “Somebody pull his pants up please.”

“He’s entering his Adam Sandler phase,” commented a fifth one.

Some even dragged JB’s former girlfriend Selena Gomez in the discussion saying, “Don’t know what Selena saw.”

What are your views on Justin Bieber’s viral video? Let us know in the comments.

