The South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin is currently living the time of her life, balancing work and family. The actress embraced motherhood last year in November with her husband Hyun Bin, and since then, has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life. The Crash Landing On You star recently blessed her millions of fans’ Instagram feeds with an adorable comparison picture of her baby boy and her pooch.

Ye-jin has been in the industry for more than two decades now. She has established herself as a leading actress on both silver and small screens. She is not among the most popular South Korean celebrities and is an ambassador of many luxurious brands.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Son Ye-jin recently dropped an adorable picture featuring her baby and her pet dog Kitty. The photo saw her baby’s hand which she compared to Kitty’s paw and it was indeed a mesmerising sight for her fans.

Check Out Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

The actress’ fanscould not thank her enough for the cute pictures. One said, “So cute and precious… Thank you for sharing,” while another penned, “You make our hearts flatter” While she is not revealing the face of her baby, the actress did accidentally disclosed it during her public appearance.

Earlier this month, as Son Ye-jin returned from her work trip to Paris, she accidentally touched her phone and her lock screen featured a picture of a cute chubby baby. While reports claim it was her and Hyun Bin’s child’s photos, the couple have not addressed the same yet.

After achieving professional success, Son Ye-jin focused on her personal life. She worked with her now husband Hyun Bin on their 2018 film The Negotiation and shared the screen space for the second time for the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You the next year. The duo reportedly fell in love while filming the show, and took two years to make it official. They tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their baby later that year.

