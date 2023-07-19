Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are two well-established actors in South Korea who won millions of hearts when they came together onscreen as a couple in the K-drama Crash Landing On You. Since the release of their drama, their massive fanbase had been speculating about them dating each other. Fulfilling their wishes in 2022, the duo exchanged vows. And later that year, they gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Now recently, Hyun and Son’s house was under construction for which their neighbours were in much trouble. However, the gorgeous couple took time out of their busy schedule and apologised to the people around them. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are one of the humblest people in South Korea, and this gesture proved the same. The Crash Landing On You stars’ house was getting renovated, and for that, it was under construction for the past few days. One of the Korean netizens was their neighbour and shared their experience and revealed how warm-hearted the celeb couple is.

As mentioned in Pinkvilla, according to the online community post, the Korean netizen mentioned that they received a special gift from Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin as their reconstruction noises created a massive inconvenience to them. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin gifted beef sets to their neighbours as an apology for the disturbance. The netizen further revealed that they didn’t know it was the celebrity couple’s house, but seeing them at their doorstep made them realise how humble they are.

After the post went viral on social media, Hyun Bin’s agency shared a brief reply about their gesture. They neither confirmed nor denied it and said that they cannot confirm it as it’s their personal life.

For the unversed, Hyun Bin will next be seen in The Point Men as the National Intelligence Service agent and will also be seen in the movie Harbin. After taking some time off the limelight, Son Ye-Jin finally made her public appearance after giving birth to her son in Paris Fashion Week.

Well, what are your thoughts about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s gesture towards their neighbours?

