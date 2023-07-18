Earlier today, reports of Gigi Hadid getting arrested for the possession of ‘Ganja’ were doing the rounds on social media, and the model reportedly paid $1000 for her bail and was vacationing in the Cayman Islands. On to the series of new events, Victoria’s Secret model has shared a s*xy photo dump from her luxurious trip with an insightful caption which didn’t sit well with netizens who are now trolling her online in comments under her Instagram post. Scroll below to take a look.

Gigi is one of the most successful supermodels in the world, with a massive fan following, especially on social media. She has over 78 million followers on Instagram and was recently making headlines for her alleged hot romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now talking about the latest scoop, customs officers reportedly caught Gigi Hadid at the Owen Roberts International Airport last week in the Cayman Islands for the possession of Ganja. The news went viral earlier today, and the model has now subtly replied to the trolls online through her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a tremendous photo dump on Instagram, Gigi Hadid captioned it, “All’s well that ends well🌅”. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

As soon as the photos were shared online, trolls started reacting to them, and a user commented, “Girl after being arrested for drugs and released with money”

Another user commented, “Then you immediately get arrested for drugs after that”

A third commented, “what would’ve been really funny is if she posted a pic with a blunt”

A fourth commented, “Girl weren’t you just arrested😭😭”

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid’s latest post on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

