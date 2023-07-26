While the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCUs of the world grind to churn out content and are running the race to bringing almost the entire Hollywood under their umbrella, in their niche is Lucasfilm trying to widen the horizon for the Star Wars franchise. The studio, as we speak, is right now in one of the busiest phases in years. While they are occupied with the pre-release duties for the Ahsoka series that hits Disney+ in August, there is also Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte making all the buzz. It is one of the most mysterious Star Wars projects, which is set to hit the streamer next year. Now what if we tell you it might have Keanu Reeves in it?

For the unversed, The Acolyte is one of the most anticipated and massive shows being shaped at Lucasfilm. As per earlier reports, the studio is set to make the show on an enormous scale and invest a massive budget in doing so. The reports also had that this might turn out to be one of the most star-studded Star Wars vehicles.

As we progress further, there is some new update about The Acolyte. As per the latest gossip flying in with the little birdies, the show is now mounted on an unimaginable budget, which has increased the possibility of Keanu Reeves joining the Star Wars franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the Inside The Magic report, Disney has now decided to invest as much as the team wants in The Acolyte. The studio has invested $49 Million only in the pre-production of the show. The fact to emphasize is that this is just the budget of the pre-production, and the show is yet to go on floors, and there is also everything that happens in post-production. This means that the budget might easily cross the $100 Million mark by the time it is ready to release.

While the budget gets massive, the chances of hiring a bigger star pop up too. The same report talks about how Keanu Reeves has been in contention for ages, as per rumours. Turns out the makers can now afford the star, and there is no reason why he won’t be making a Star Wars debut if he is willing to.

However, after the massive success of The Mandalorian, Disney has not held back from investing in the Star Wars spin-offs. Andor was made at a $250 Million budget, whereas Skeleton Crew has also cost over $100 Million. Even the mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi was made at a staggering $90 Million.

